UNWTO confirms Russia's intention to withdraw

Xinhua) 08:36, April 28, 2022

Photo taken on April 27, 2022 shows the headquarters of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Madrid, Spain. The UNWTO confirmed here on Wednesday that Russia had announced its intention to withdraw from the organization. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

MADRID, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) confirmed here on Wednesday that Russia had announced its intention to withdraw from the organization.

"Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO," explained the UNWTO in a tweet, adding that nevertheless Russia must "follow due process - and this will take a year to complete upon the receipt of the official communications through the appropriate channels."

The extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly of UNWTO is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in Madrid, the Spanish capital. Its objective is to decide whether or not Russia has to be suspended due to the conflict with Ukraine, among other issues. For the suspension of Russia to be effective, the support of two thirds of the 160 members that make up the organization will be necessary. If the suspension is approved, it will be applied immediately.

In its provisional agenda for the meeting, the "consideration of the suspension of the membership of the Russian Federation in accordance with article 34 of the Statutes" is specified, among other topics.

"Our statutes are clear: The promotion of tourism for peace and universal respect for human rights. Only members who comply with this can be part of the UNWTO," said Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the UNWTO, on Twitter.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)