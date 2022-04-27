China could exercise leverage over Twitter through Tesla 'speculation without basis': spokesperson

By Zhang Jian (People's Daily App) 15:08, April 27, 2022

China said Tuesday that the claim that Beijing could exercise leverage over Twitter was "speculating, but without any basis."

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to a Reuters reporter seeking comment on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter.

The reporter said it had been suggested China could exercise leverage on Twitter given Tesla's manufacturing presence in the country.

"I can tell you are very good at speculating, but without any basis," Wang said.

