Home>>
China could exercise leverage over Twitter through Tesla 'speculation without basis': spokesperson
By Zhang Jian (People's Daily App) 15:08, April 27, 2022
China said Tuesday that the claim that Beijing could exercise leverage over Twitter was "speculating, but without any basis."
Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to a Reuters reporter seeking comment on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter.
The reporter said it had been suggested China could exercise leverage on Twitter given Tesla's manufacturing presence in the country.
"I can tell you are very good at speculating, but without any basis," Wang said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Twitter accepts Elon Musk's acquisition offer
- Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for COVID-19 misinformation
- Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
- Twitter needs new cybersecurity regulatory framework: official probe
- Twitter locks high-profile accounts hacked to spread cryptocurrency scam
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.