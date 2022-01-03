Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for COVID-19 misinformation
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Twitter on Sunday permanently suspended an account of the U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, for "repeated violations" of the company's COVID-19 misinformation policies.
"We permanently suspended the account (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.
Under Twitter's COVID-19 misinformation policy, users are given up to five strikes for spreading potentially harmful and misleading information before their accounts are permanently suspended.
The permanent Twitter suspension came months after the company temporarily suspended Greene, the Republican Representative from Georgia state, in August for tweeting vaccine misinformation, according to a report by San Francisco Chronicle.
Her official congressional account, @RepMTG, was still active Sunday morning.
