Feature: Xi's letter offers encouragement to British students tackling climate change

Xinhua) 16:12, April 23, 2022

LONDON, April 23 (Xinhua) -- "It's really exciting," said Manon, an 8-year-old British girl, after receiving a reply letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Manon is a student from Francis Holland School, a girls' school in London. Year-4 students of this school wrote a letter to Xi about the urgency of tackling climate change, conveying their cherished wish for the future of humanity.

On Thursday morning, Zheng Zeguang, Chinese ambassador to Britain, delivered Xi's letter to Francis Holland School.

"With your mind set on preserving the planet we all call home, you sent a letter to President Xi Jinping about climate change. President Xi took this matter very seriously. Despite his busy schedule, he read your letter carefully and wrote back, expressing wholehearted care for your concerns and ardent expectations for your generation," said Zheng.

In his letter, Xi encouraged the British pupils to communicate with their Chinese peers, allow the concept of green development to take root in their hearts and grow up to become active builders of the beautiful home for mankind.

"I want to tell President Xi, thank you for responding," Manon told Xinhua after listening to Xi's letter. "We care about climate change, and we think it's really important to help the world become better."

On behalf of students in her grade, 9-year-old Nina Lai wrote the letter to Xi. She told Xinhua that she was thrilled to receive Xi's reply.

"It was a lovely letter," said teacher Lottie Adams. "Xi said that rivers and mountains are just as important as, if not more important than silver and gold. For me, that was the line that really stood out and really touched me. That's such a powerful message for the girls to learn."

"The letter was beautifully worded," said Lucy Elphinstone, headmistress of Francis Holland School, adding Xi "is a man who appreciates the beauty of the planet and the wonder of nature."

Elphinstone said Xi's letter is an encouragement for the students and signals to them that "the world is a beautiful and precious place, full of resources that we must protect, and the children of the world must work together to ensure that future is safe."

