Xiplomacy: Xi's vision a significant contribution to global security governance

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday proposed a Global Security Initiative to promote security for all in the world, further enriching the global security governance with Chinese wisdom.

In a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, Xi called for staying committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work together to maintain world peace and security.

Xi has put forward his thoughts and vision on security governance on multiple occasions, some of which were reflected in the set of books "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China."

As the world is marking the World Book Day 2022 on Saturday, it is of special significance to refer to the classic set of books and review the highlights of Xi's thoughts in this regard.

On Jan. 28, 2013

"The Chinese nation loves peace," Xi said at the third group study session of the Political Bureau of the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

"To abolish war and achieve peace has been the most pressing and profound aspiration of the Chinese people since the advent of modern times," he said, adding that "what we abhor is turbulence, what we want is stability and what we hope to see is world peace."

"Whether we will succeed in our pursuit of peaceful development to a large extent hinges on whether we can turn opportunities in the rest of the world into China's opportunities and China's opportunities into those for the rest of the world so that China and other countries can engage in sound interactions and make mutually beneficial progress," he said.

On March 24, 2014

In a speech at the Nuclear Security Summit in The Hague, Xi said, "We must follow the approach of enhancing security for the sake of development and promoting development by upholding security, and bring the goals of development and security in alignment with each other."

"We need to foster a peaceful and stable international environment, encourage harmonious and friendly relations between countries, and conduct exchanges among different civilizations in an amicable and open-minded manner," he said.

On May 19, 2014

"Seeking political solutions is the right path to address the seemingly endless sequence of international flashpoints," Xi said in talks with then United Nations (UN) Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

"Exerting pressure won't work, and external military intervention will make things worse," noted the Chinese president, stressing that both the UN and the rest of the international community should adhere to political solutions to all conflicts.

Jan. 17, 2017

"Today, mankind has become a close-knit community of shared future. Countries have extensive converging interests and are mutually dependent. All countries have the right to development. At the same time, they should view their own interests in a broader context and refrain from pursuing their interests at the expense of others," Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos.

"Countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are all equal members of the international community. As such, they are entitled to participate in decision-making, enjoy rights, and fulfill obligations on an equal basis," Xi said, noting that "emerging markets and developing countries deserve greater representation and voice."

Jan. 18, 2017

In a speech at the UN office at Geneva, Xi pointed out, "Sovereign equality has been the most important norm governing state-to-state relations over the past centuries, and the cardinal principle observed by the United Nations and its agencies and institutions."

"The essence of sovereign equality is that the sovereignty and dignity of all countries, whether big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, must be respected; their internal affairs brook no interference, and they have the right to independently choose their social system and development path."

"When we have sincerity, goodwill, and political wisdom, no conflict is too big to settle and no ice is too thick to break," Xi noted.

