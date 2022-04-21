Cultures of local ethnic groups in China’s Hainan displayed at Boao Forum for Asia annual conference

People's Daily Online) 13:33, April 21, 2022

Photo shows clothes and accessories made with Li brocade, a traditional textile made by the Li ethnic group in Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) opened its annual conference on April 20 in Boao, a coastal town in south China’s Hainan Province. On the same day, an exhibition showcasing the cultures of the Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan was also opened to the public at the Boao Forum for Asia theme park.

The exhibition, themed on ecological harmony and ethnic unity, has put on display the intangible cultural heritage of the Li and Miao ethnic groups and offers up a glimpse of the beauty of the tropical rainforests on the island of Hainan.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)