A fragrant witness of a 60-year love story

(People's Daily App) 15:00, April 20, 2022

Zhang Xuelan, 78, planted a Lady Banks' Rose bush 60 years ago. It has now grown into the largest Lady Banks' Rose bush in Bozhou, Anhui Province, attracting numerous visitors during the flowering season every year.

Zhang and her husband Ding Kexiang planted the bush in their yard when they were in their twenties. The bush now stands on the side of a busy road, a fragrant witness of the love and romance between the two people as they grew older.

"The roses are attracting more visitors and bringing joy to everyone," Zhang said. "They really add to our happiness."

(Video source: Discover China; compiled by Lou Qingqing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)