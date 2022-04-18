China donates COVID-19 medical aid to Arab League

CAIRO, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China has donated a batch of medical aid to the Cairo-headquartered Arab League (AL) to support its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a joint statement released by the Chinese embassy in Egypt and the AL's secretariat on Sunday.

The medical supplies, delivered to the AL general secretariat on Thursday, included face masks and other medical equipment.

Liao Liqiang, Chinese ambassador to Egypt and representative to the League of Arab States, said China values its deep friendship with the Arab states, and is ready to strengthen cooperation with the AL in various fields and make joint preparations for the first China-Arab Summit, according to the statement.

China supports the AL to play a greater role in promoting regional peace and stability, and is ready to work with Arab countries to build a China-Arab community of shared future, Liao said.

For his part, AL Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki praised China for supporting the AL in the fight against the COVID-19 by sending medical supplies and vaccines.

Member states of the AL are keen to strengthen their cooperation with China in various fields, including the Belt and Road Initiative, Zaki said, referring to the China-proposed global initiative with a vision to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road trade routes by land and sea.

Member states of AL appreciate China's diplomatic efforts to find peaceful solutions to regional crises and safeguard both international and regional peace and stability, he added.

The first China-Arab Summit to be held later this year will promote the development of the strategic partnerships between Arab states and China and serve the common interests of both sides, according to Zaki.

