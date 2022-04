We Are China

Chinese mainland reports 3,867 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:06, April 16, 2022

A staff member receives nucleic acid test at a makeshift hospital in Lingang of Shanghai, east China, April 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Friday reported 3,867 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 3,590 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

