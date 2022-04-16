Construction of makeshift hospital completed in NE China city

Xinhua) 15:39, April 16, 2022

HARBIN, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Suifenhe, a land port city in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, completed a makeshift hospital Friday, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

The hospital, located in the city's border economic cooperation zone, was repurposed from six factory buildings. It covers an area of over 66,000 square meters and can house 2,000 beds.

The makeshift hospital will mainly admit and treat patients who are asymptomatic or exhibit mild symptoms.

Heilongjiang Province reported 25 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Friday, according to a report by the National Health Commission released Saturday.

