2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo held in Mississauga
A man poses for photos with a snake during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A pet dog poses for photos at a pet photo booth during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A judge checks a pet cat during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A pet groomer works on a pet dog during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A judge checks a pet cat during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A man shows a groomed pet dog during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A boy runs with a pet dog during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Dressed-up pet dogs are seen during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Pet-care service comforts quarantined owners
- China's Shenzhen launches pet care center for owners in quarantine
- Grooming competition of Toronto Christmas Pet Show held in Mississauga, Canada
- China’s pet economy booms with shift towards high-end, subdivided consumption trends
- Pet exhibition held in Gaza City, Palestine
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.