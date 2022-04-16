2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo held in Mississauga

Xinhua) 14:03, April 16, 2022

A man poses for photos with a snake during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A pet dog poses for photos at a pet photo booth during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A judge checks a pet cat during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A pet groomer works on a pet dog during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A judge checks a pet cat during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man shows a groomed pet dog during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A boy runs with a pet dog during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dressed-up pet dogs are seen during the 2022 Spring Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on April 15, 2022. Featuring a pet market, competitions, photo booths and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

