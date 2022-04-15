Floriade Expo 2022 opens in Almere, the Netherlands

Xinhua) 09:16, April 15, 2022

A woman visits Japan's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit Germany's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit Thailand's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit Japan's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit Germany's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit Province Flevoland's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit the Green House at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Photo taken on April 14, 2022 shows the United Arab Emirates' pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit Qatar's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

The artwork Beehold by Florentijn Hofman is seen at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit China's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A woman visits China's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Children visit China's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Photo taken on April 14, 2022 shows China's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Photo taken on April 14, 2022 shows China's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit China's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, on April 14, 2022. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Photo taken on April 14, 2022 shows a view of China's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Photo taken on April 14, 2022 shows China's pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. With the theme "Growing Green Cities," Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

