We Are China

Sunset scenery of Istanbul, Turkey

Xinhua) 10:15, April 14, 2022

Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows the sunset scenery of Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows the sunset scenery of Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A cruise ship sails on the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows the sunset scenery of Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows a night view of Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)