Sunset scenery of Istanbul, Turkey
(Xinhua) 10:15, April 14, 2022
Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows the sunset scenery of Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows the sunset scenery of Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A cruise ship sails on the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows the sunset scenery of Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows a night view of Istanbul, Turkey. (Xinhua/Shadati)
