China's Beibu Gulf Port sees rise in cargo throughput

Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2022 shows part of Qinzhou port area of the Beibu Gulf Port, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

NANNING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Beibu Gulf Port Group, which operates the Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, saw its cargo throughput rise 5.25 percent year on year to 65.17 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2022, according to the company.

During this period, the port handled over 1.4 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers, up 11.22 percent year on year.

Seizing opportunities offered by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the Group has launched cold-chain express lines linking the port with southeastern Asian countries such as Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. The new lines contributed to a 32-percent year-on-year increase in the number of TEU containers of cold-chain goods the port handled in the first quarter.

The port also opened three new container routes over the same period. Beibu Gulf Port currently has 67 shipping routes connecting it with more than 300 ports around the world, according to the group.

The port serves as an important transit point in the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and Singapore.

