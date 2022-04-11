Home>>
Zelensky, Scholz discuss defense, financial support for Ukraine over phone
(Xinhua) 10:49, April 11, 2022
KIEV, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Sunday that he had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss defense and financial support for Ukraine.
In their talks, the pair also touched upon the sanctions against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine.
Moscow and Kiev have conducted several rounds of peace talks to seek a political settlement to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, which has intensified over the past month.
