Egyptian president, European Commission chief discuss bilateral issues, Ukraine crisis
(Xinhua) 10:30, April 11, 2022
CAIRO, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday discussed regional and international issues, including the Ukraine crisis, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.
During a phone conversation, the two sides exchanged views on how to address the impact of the Ukraine crisis, particularly in the fields of energy supply, food security as well as global supply chains, according to the statement. The two leaders agreed to enhance coordination in this regard.
Von der Leyen said the EU is ready to further promote cooperation with Egypt at various levels, while Sisi affirmed Egypt's keenness to boost relations with the EU.
