Humboldt penguins enjoy sunshine and spring flowers in Nanjing
(Ecns.cn) 08:37, April 11, 2022
A Humboldt penguin stands under hydrangea flowers in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2022. Two artificially bred Humboldt penguins from Nanjing Underwater World visited the Ming Imperial Palace ruins to enjoy the sunshine on a sunny day in Nanjing. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
