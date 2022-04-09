China's foreign trade of flowers exceeds 700 mln USD in 2021

Xinhua) 15:52, April 09, 2022

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's imports and exports of flowers exceeded 700 million U.S. dollars for the first time in 2021, up 12.66 percent year on year, according to the China Flower Association.

China's flower industry currently faces severe challenges due to the COVID-19 epidemic and waning demand, said Zhang Yinchao, secretary of the association.

The association will help flower farmers and companies transform marketing methods and use 5G technology and artificial intelligence in a bid to expand flower consumption, he said.

The association will also work to strengthen international cooperation, explore global markets and increase flower exports, Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)