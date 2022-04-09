Home>>
China's foreign trade of flowers exceeds 700 mln USD in 2021
(Xinhua) 15:52, April 09, 2022
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's imports and exports of flowers exceeded 700 million U.S. dollars for the first time in 2021, up 12.66 percent year on year, according to the China Flower Association.
China's flower industry currently faces severe challenges due to the COVID-19 epidemic and waning demand, said Zhang Yinchao, secretary of the association.
The association will help flower farmers and companies transform marketing methods and use 5G technology and artificial intelligence in a bid to expand flower consumption, he said.
The association will also work to strengthen international cooperation, explore global markets and increase flower exports, Zhang said.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trade between China, Mekong countries nears 400 bln USD in 2021
- China's service trade surges 33.5 pct in Jan-Feb
- China-EU trade sees sound momentum in first two months
- China to deepen multilateral, bilateral economic, trade cooperation
- Interview: Mexico-China trade cooperation fruitful, economy minister says
- China's commerce ministry supports overseas infrastructure to bolster trade
- China's leading flower market sees robust trade
- China remains Port of Hamburg's most important trading partner
- China-Africa trade reaches all-time high in 2021, showing resilience amid pandemic
- Aligning with high-level global trade rules stressed
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.