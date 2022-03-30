UN chief condemns attacks on airport, passenger train in Nigeria
UNITED NATIONS, March 29 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on an airport and a passenger train in Nigeria's Kaduna state, which reportedly resulted in several people killed, injured, or abducted, said his spokesman.
The secretary-general extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, wished a prompt recovery to the wounded, and called for the immediate release of those abducted, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman.
"The secretary-general urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for these crimes to justice. He reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime," said the spokesman.
An armed group on Saturday attacked northwest Nigeria's Kaduna International Airport with heavy weapons, killing at least one person and injuring several others. On Monday night, an Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers on board was attacked by gunmen, who blew up the rail track and forced the train to derail in Kaduna state.
Photos
