UN chief calls for strong declaration against use of explosive weapons in populated areas

Xinhua) 09:19, March 29, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, March 28 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a strong political declaration against the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.

Guterres welcomes the convening of informal consultations in Geneva next week, which aim to develop a political declaration to protect civilians from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, and calls for a strong text, said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general welcomes the work undertaken by states so far to develop a political declaration. He calls for a strong text that includes an express commitment to avoid the use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas, said the statement.

"The secretary-general supports the development of a political declaration, as well as appropriate limitations, common standards and operational policies ... relating to the use of explosive weapons in populated areas," it said.

Certain types of explosive weapons with wide-area effects were originally designed for use in traditional, open battlefields. When used in populated areas they inflict massive and often indiscriminate destruction impacting civilians and civilian objects, including health facilities, schools, water and sanitation facilities, energy and other critical infrastructure, and the environment, said the statement.

When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, 90 percent of the casualties are civilians, it noted.

