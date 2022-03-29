Next U.S. booster rollout faces delays, lack of funds: The Guardian
LONDON, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Existing delays with vaccination and a lack of federal funding could slow the next booster rollout across the United States, The Guardian has reported.
The rollout of the first round of boosters, authorized in the United States last fall, "just fell off the cliff," with many Americans still not realizing they are eligible or that the booster is recommended, said the British newspaper on Sunday.
With a potential second booster on the horizon for vulnerable groups, the U.S. government is still struggling to drum up American public interest in additional shots and funding from Congress to pay for COVID-19 initiatives, said the report.
The United States is likely to see another wave of COVID-19 infections and vaccines can take weeks to become fully effective, making vaccination campaigns urgent now, experts said.
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- Number of positive COVID-19 cases found in Hong Kong's mandatory tests on decline: Carrie Lam
- U.S. moving on from COVID-19 after 2 years' battle with pandemic
- Biden administration proposes 6.9 bln USD in FY 2023 budget for countering Ukraine war
- Study finds racial, economic disparities in COVID-19 testing at U.S. homes
- U.S. makes potentially "deadly mistake" by waiting to invest until another COVID-19 surge: report
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.