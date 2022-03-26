View of Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, NW China's Gansu
Photo taken on March 25, 2022 shows a view of the Mogao Grottoes, a world cultural heritage site, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Li Yuhui)
Aerial photo taken on March 25, 2022 shows the snow view of the Mogao Grottoes, a world cultural heritage site, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
Photo taken on March 25, 2022 shows a view of the Mogao Grottoes, a world cultural heritage site, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mengdie)
Aerial photo taken on March 25, 2022 shows the snow view of the Mogao Grottoes, a world cultural heritage site, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
Aerial photo taken on March 25, 2022 shows the snow view of the Mogao Grottoes, a world cultural heritage site, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
Aerial photo taken on March 25, 2022 shows the snow view of the Mogao Grottoes, a world cultural heritage site, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
Aerial photo taken on March 25, 2022 shows the snow view of the Mogao Grottoes, a world cultural heritage site, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
Photo taken on March 25, 2022 shows a view of the Mogao Grottoes, a world cultural heritage site, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mengdie)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- My life as a cultural relics restorer in the Mogao Grottoes
- World Heritage grottoes to reopen as China contains latest COVID-19 resurgence
- Mogao Grottoes world heritage site closed for epidemic control
- Explore Dunhuang’s profound culture and unique natural landscape
- Digitalization enables Mogao Grottoes in China’s Dunhuang to transcend time and space
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.