Explore Dunhuang’s profound culture and unique natural landscape

People's Daily Online) 17:32, October 11, 2021

Photo shows the iconic nine-storey building at Mogao Grottoes, Dunhuang, northwest China’s Gansu province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhao Guangxia)

Also known as the “Thousand Buddha Grottoes,” the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China’s Gansu province are the largest, oldest, richest, and most exquisite site of Buddhist artworks in the world. Situated about 25 kilometers southeast of Dunhuang, the site is 1,680 meters in length running from the south to the north. The caves were dug out in 366 CE, and in 1987, they were listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Mingshashan Mountain, which literally means “singing-sand mountain”, is composed of tinny sands in five different colors. In the cradle of the mountain lies the Crescent Moon Spring. The moon-like oasis scenic spot offers a special travel experience to its visitors.

