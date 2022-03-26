People-centered development significant to human rights: Chinese ambassador

GENEVA, March 25 (Xinhua) -- People-centered development should be at the heart of the global community's approach to tackling inequality, China's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva Chen Xu has said at the ongoing 49th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted economic and social development, and particularly the livelihoods of people in developing countries, he said on Friday. This has exacerbated inequality, bringing severe challenges to global development.

"We are of the view that development contributes significantly to the enjoyment of human rights. The international community needs to work together to speed up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and achieve more robust, greener and more balanced global development," he added.

States should remain committed to people-centered development, he said; specifically, this means addressing uneven development among countries so that no individuals are left behind.

States should also practice multilateralism, establish global development partnerships, and support the UN in its coordinating role in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. Developed countries should extend more robust and targeted support to developing countries, the ambassador said.

China welcomes various development initiatives, including the Global Development Initiative, the African Union's Agenda 2063, ASEAN Community Vision 2025, and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, he noted.

"We call upon all stakeholders to strengthen cooperation to achieve common development, promote the enjoyment of human rights, and bring about a better future for people around the world," he concluded.

