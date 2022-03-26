Ukrainian FM says negotiation process with Russia "very difficult"

Xinhua) 09:37, March 26, 2022

KIEV, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that his country's negotiation process with Russia is very difficult, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported Friday.

"The negotiation process is very difficult. The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands," Kuleba was quoted as saying.

He stressed that the Ukrainian side insists on a ceasefire, security guarantees, and territorial integrity of Ukraine at the talks.

While commenting on the statements of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Ukraine and Russia reached a consensus on the four points, Kuleba said the classification of key topics of negotiations into four or other points is incorrect.

Many different issues are discussed at the same time in the subgroups of delegations, Kuleba said.

He emphasized that Kiev will continue its dialogue with Turkey and other countries to restore peace on Ukrainian soil.

The fourth round of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations started last week via video link.

