New virus guidelines reflect Omicron realities

March 16, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Tancheng county of Linyi city, East China's Shandong province, March 15, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

People with mild COVID-19 infections will be placed in centralized isolation, rather than in designated hospitals, according to the latest version of the national diagnosis and treatment guideline released by the National Health Commission on Tuesday evening.

The change is in response to the majority of cases involving the dominant Omicron strain being asymptomatic or only showing mild symptoms.

As most do not need much treatment, admitting those with mild cases to designated hospitals will take up medical resources unnecessarily, the commission said in a statement explaining the new guideline.

To prevent cross infection, the guideline stressed that centralized quarantine facilities for mild cases should not take in overseas travelers and close contacts at the same time.

"Those with mild infections will be given therapies and monitored during isolation," it said. "If their condition worsens, they will be transferred to designated hospitals for further treatment."

Another change is a shortening of the isolation period for recovered patients.

Instead of 14 days in isolation, after being discharged from hospital, patients only need monitor their health condition at home for seven days.

In addition, two COVID-19 drugs approved recently by the national drug regulator have been added to the new guideline.

They are Paxlovid, an antiviral medication developed by United States-based Pfizer, and a monoclonal antibody developed domestically.

