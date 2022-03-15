China, Greece sign deal to boost tourism cooperation

March 15, 2022

ATHENS, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Greece and China have signed a Joint Action Program aimed at strengthening cooperation on tourism in the coming years.

Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias and China's Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng, on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, signed the agreement on Monday in Athens.

"We welcome today's political signature of this MOU concerning my field of expertise which is tourism ... and the possibility to strengthen the cooperation," Kikilias told the press after the signing ceremony.

The Joint Action Program 2022-2024 focuses on enhancing Sino-Greek cooperation in tourism sectors including cultural, medical, wellness and wedding tourism.

Culture and people-to-people exchanges, including tourism cooperation, are key areas for enhancing bilateral relations, Xiao said.

"(It is) also a very important step for our two countries to celebrate the 50th anniversary (of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Greece) and to enrich our cooperation in the Year of China-Greece Culture and Tourism (2021-2022)," the ambassador added.

China and Greece both have comparative advantages in tourism, he said, and the signing of the Joint Action Program shows their determination to overcome difficulties and look to the future.

The two countries set an example for the international community to conquer the pandemic, strengthen coordination and nurture economic recovery, Xiao noted.

