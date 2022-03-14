4th mainland-aided COVID-19 isolation facility starts operation in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:23, March 14, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2022 shows the newly-built community isolation facility located in Fanling, south China's Hong Kong. The fourth community isolation facility (CIF) in Hong Kong constructed with the support from the China mainland has been put into operation after it was handed over to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government. The newly-built CIF provides over 350 rooms with more than 1,000 beds for emergency isolation. (Xinhua)

HONG KONG, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The fourth community isolation facility (CIF) in Hong Kong constructed with the support from the China mainland has been put into operation after it was handed over to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

John Lee, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, visited on Sunday the newly-built CIF located in Fanling, Hong Kong, which provides over 350 rooms with more than 1,000 beds for emergency isolation.

The facility, which covers an area of about 20,000 square meters, is composed of modular cubicles, with each room equipped with basic furniture and bedding, air conditioner and smoke sensor, among others.

Designed and built by the China State Construction International Holdings Ltd., the construction of the facility was completed in less than 20 days.

To speed up the moving-in process, the Security Bureau of the HKSAR government introduced an electronic self-registration form, which allows occupants to scan a QR code and fill out a simple form with information such as meal requirements and contact numbers after they are assigned a room.

During his visit, Lee expressed his gratitude to the central government's aid towards the construction of CIFs in Hong Kong.

Lee said that under the staunch support of the central government, as well as the effective coordination of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR and the efforts of the construction personnel from the China State Construction International Holdings Ltd., four CIFs providing a total of 8,900 beds for emergency isolation were handed over to the HKSAR government in less than two weeks' time.

"This assists Hong Kong in achieving the anti-epidemic strategy of 'early identification, early isolation and early treatment'," said Lee.

On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 13,335 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 19,095 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.

