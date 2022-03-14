Home>>
Former U.S. President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
(Xinhua) 08:15, March 14, 2022
WASHINGTON, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama tweeted.
He also wrote that he and his wife, Michelle, "are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."
"It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," the former U.S. president added.
Obama, 60, served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.
The United States has reported more than 79 million COVID-19 infections and about 967,000 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Shanghai takes special care of juvenile cases of COVID-19
- China Focus: China takes strict, swift measures to stem new COVID-19 infections
- Chinese vice premier urges strict measures to stem COVID infection in shortest time
- Greetings from boy next door at COVID-19 isolation facility in Hong Kong: patient's diary 2
- Canada's unemployment rate falls below pre-COVID-19 level for first time
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.