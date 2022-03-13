China's power battery output surges by 236 pct in February

Xinhua) 21:15, March 13, 2022

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's power battery production continues to boom as the output in February had more than tripled the figure logged one year earlier, boosted in part by strong demand for new energy vehicles (NEVs), industrial data showed.

The output of power batteries rocketed 236.2 percent year on year to 31.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) last month, data from the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance showed.

During the period, the country produced 20.1 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries, surging 364.1 percent year on year. While the output of ternary lithium batteries stood at 11.6 GWh, an increase of 127.2 percent.

In February, a total of 13.7 GWh of power batteries were installed in China's electric vehicles, up 145.1 percent year on year.

China's NEVs sustained a rapid pace of year-on-year growth in February, with the total sales up 184.3 percent year on year to about 334,000 units, the latest data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

