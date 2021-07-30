Chinese battery giant launches its first-generation sodium-ion battery

Xinhua) 09:09, July 30, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2019 shows a part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

FUZHOU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL), China's leading automotive lithium-ion battery maker, unveiled its first-generation sodium-ion battery on Thursday.

The energy density of the battery can go up to 160Wh/kg, and it can charge in 15 minutes to 80 percent at room temperature, said Robin Zeng, chairman of CATL, at an online launch event.

The battery has the advantages of high-energy density, fast-charging, excellent thermal stability, great low-temperature performance and high-integration efficiency, according to Zeng.

Huang Qisen, deputy head of CATL's research institute, said the battery performs well in energy storage and various transportation electrification scenarios, especially in regions with extremely low temperatures.

CATL aims to form a complete industrial chain of sodium-ion batteries by 2023, according to Huang.

Headquartered in Ningde, east China's Fujian Province, CATL generated revenue of approximately 50.32 billion yuan (about 7.79 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, up 9.9 percent year on year, according to its annual report filed with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

