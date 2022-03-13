China's top legislator visits journalists covering annual session

Xinhua) 20:17, March 13, 2022

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has visited journalists covering the annual session of the national legislature.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, commended reporters for their coverage of the fifth session of the 13th NPC and sent greetings to them at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, talked with journalists from media outlets including People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Media Group and China Daily.

At the news center set up by Xinhua, he was shown the thematic page of xinhuanet.com dedicated to the legislative session and learned about the news agency's multi-media products and the global reach of its multi-language news services.

Li called on journalists to improve their coverage of China's rule of law, China's stories, and stories of whole-process people's democracy.

