Zhang Mengqiu wins women's giant slalom standing gold at Beijing Winter Paralympics

Xinhua) 14:02, March 11, 2022

YANQING, Beijing, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skier Zhang Mengqiu won her second gold here in women's giant slalom standing on Friday at Beijing Paralympic Winter Games

Zhang clocked a winning time of one minute and 55.12 seconds over two runs, 5.83 seconds ahead of Mollie Jepsen of Canada. German racer Andrea Rothfuss finished third in 2:01.91.

Zhang's main title contender Ebba Aasjoe of Sweden, who was 0.07 second behind after the first run, crashed in the second.

