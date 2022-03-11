Home>>
Zhang Mengqiu wins women's giant slalom standing gold at Beijing Winter Paralympics
(Xinhua) 14:02, March 11, 2022
YANQING, Beijing, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skier Zhang Mengqiu won her second gold here in women's giant slalom standing on Friday at Beijing Paralympic Winter Games
Zhang clocked a winning time of one minute and 55.12 seconds over two runs, 5.83 seconds ahead of Mollie Jepsen of Canada. German racer Andrea Rothfuss finished third in 2:01.91.
Zhang's main title contender Ebba Aasjoe of Sweden, who was 0.07 second behind after the first run, crashed in the second.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- China's Para biathlete Liu wins men's individual sitting at Beijing 2022
- Feature: China's endeavor to become a sporting powerhouse to continue after Beijing 2022
- In pics: Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Matches at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
- Dream keeps me moving forward, says para Alpine skier Liang
- Decade of Miracles: Sports gain further popularity among Chinese people
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.