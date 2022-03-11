In pics: Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Matches at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics

Wang Haitao of China competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Latvia and China of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Zhang Mingliang (R) of China competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Latvia and China of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Zhang Mingliang (R) of China competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Latvia and China of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Signe Falkenberg of Estonia competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Slovakia and Estonia of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Chen Jianxin (L), Yan Zhuo (C) and Zhang Mingliang of China compete during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Latvia and China of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Ojars Briedis of Latvia competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Latvia and China of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Mats-Ola Engborg (C) of Sweden competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between South Korea and Sweden of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Curling sticks are seen during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between South Korea and Sweden of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Katlin Riidebach (L) of Estonia greets Dusan Pitonak of Slovakia after the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Slovakia and Estonia of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

