Friday, March 11, 2022

China's opening-up policy will not change: premier

(Xinhua) 12:33, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China's opening-up policy will not change, Premier Li Keqiang said Friday after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress. 

