Friday, March 11, 2022

China to scale up support for compulsory education in rural, remote areas: Premier Li

(Xinhua) 12:21, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China will channel more funding to rural and remote areas for the development of compulsory education, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Friday. 

