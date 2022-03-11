Languages

Archive

Friday, March 11, 2022

Home>>

Chinese economy able to overcome difficulties in 2022: premier

(Xinhua) 12:26, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese economy will be able to overcome difficulties and achieve major development objectives this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Friday. 

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories