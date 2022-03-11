Languages

Friday, March 11, 2022

Improving people's livelihood fundamental purpose of economic growth: Chinese premier

(Xinhua) 12:24, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Protecting and improving people's livelihood is the fundamental purpose of the government efforts in growing the economy, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Friday. 

