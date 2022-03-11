Beijing 2022 Paralympics aims to promote "accessibility mindset"

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee (BOCOG) has called on promoting an "accessibility mindset" through its hosting of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

BOCOG spokesperson Yan Jiarong made the remarks during a press conference on Thursday as an "accessibility mindset" is an "indispensable foundation."

"People already know a lot about accessibility in terms of facilities," Yan said. "What I want to stress is promoting an 'accessibility mindset,' an indispensable foundation for promoting the cause of persons with disabilities and building an inclusive society."

"It is even more important and a more difficult task to remove such barriers in the world."

"An 'accessibility mindset' is very simple. Every one of us has an understanding and tolerant heart, and truly respects, cares and helps disabled friends so that they can better integrate into society," Yan explained.

"It is hoped that the Beijing Winter Paralympics will help change society's attitude towards the disabled, lead people to pay more attention to the improvement of the ability of people with disabilities, help them participate in social life on an equal basis, obtain better employment, education, medical care opportunities and constantly improve the sense of security, gain, happiness," she added.

Yan also stressed that as it is stated in the Beijing 2022 motto "Together for a Shared Future," "together" is the key.

"We have always been and will keep caring about people with disabilities," Yan said.

