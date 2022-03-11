Beijing 2022 opens up business opportunities for winter sports equipment

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The success of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has boosted the development of ice and snow sports and relevant industries in China, said the chairman of a Chinese sports industry giant.

"A large number of made-in-China ice and snow sports equipment used in the Beijing Winter Games have seen a great step forward for sci-tech innovation in the sports industry and enrichment of winter sports products," said Bian Zhiliang, chairman of the Mount Tai Sports.

Mount Tai Sports has a research and development group which includes more than 300 members.

"More enterprises will invest on the research and development of products and equipments for winter sports after Beijing 2022," noted Bian, adding that the winter sports manufacturing industry is embracing historical opportunity in China.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, as of October 2021, 346 million Chinese, almost a quarter of China's population, have participated in winter sports.

"The increased population of winter sports participation boomed the market in Chinese winter sports equipment. With the popularity of the Winter Games, more consumers recognize the necessity of professional winter sports equipment," said Wang Xueli, director of the center for development of sports industry of Tsinghua University.

Many Chinese manufacturers saw a golden opportunity from the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Harbin Hongji Cable Engineering Co. Ltd, a manufacturer specializes in ropeway engineering technology research and development, and manufacturing, has sold its ski ropeway, ski conveyor and other products to Central and Southeast Asian countries, as well as 12 provinces and municipalities in China.

Likewise, Qiqihar Heilong International Ice and Snow Equipment Co., Ltd, a company located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has seen a year-on-year increase of 40% on its overall sales revenue.

Ju Peihong, general manager of the company, noted major breakthroughs seen in technology advancement in its products, including a titanium alloy skate blade which improved the stability of the skate blade and reduced the weight by about 10%.

"The development of winter sports industry is well on track," said Ding Shizhong, chairman and CEO of Anta Sports, China's leading sportswear company and a sponsor of the Beijing Games.

Ding also noted that in the post-Olympic period, more efforts are required to cultivate independent brands, support the development of industrial clusters for winter sports equipment, and deepen cooperation between universities and enterprises to foster talent for the sector.

