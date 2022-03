Awarding ceremonies at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics on March 10th

Xinhua) 08:45, March 11, 2022

Bronze medalist Miroslav Haraus (L) and his guide Maros Hudik of Slovakia react during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Johannes Aigner (L) and his guide Matteo Fleischmann of Austria attend the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Santeri Kiiveri (C) of Finland, silver medalist Thomas Charles Walsh (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Arthur Bauchet of France pose during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Bronze medalist Liang Zilu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Silver medalist Giacomo Bertagnolli (R) and his guide Andrea Ravelli of Italy react during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Santeri Kiiveri of Finland poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Silver medalist Thomas Charles Walsh of United States of America poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Bronze medalist Arthur Bauchet of France poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalist Jesper Pedersen of Norway (C), silver medalist Rene de Silvestro of Italy (L) and bronze medalist Liang Zilu of China react during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Jesper Pedersen of Norway reacts during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Silver medalist Rene de Silvestro of Italy reacts during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom Sitting of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Beijing, capital of China, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

