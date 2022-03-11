China boosts funding to address weak links in social welfare

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China has provided 3 billion yuan (about 475.4 million U.S. dollars) from the central government budget to shore up weak links in social welfare and ensure people's well-being, the country's top economic planner said Thursday.

The funds will be used to support 261 projects related to child welfare, assistance for the homeless, rehabilitation and care for people with disabilities, as well as veteran services, basic funeral services and mental health welfare, said the National Development and Reform Commission.

In recent years, more government investment has been directed towards projects aimed at improving people's well-being, according to the commission.

It also noted that this year's central government investment into the projects addressing weak links in social welfare is 200 million yuan more than in 2021, which helps optimize services for special groups.

