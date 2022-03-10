Black, Hispanic nursing home residents receive less palliative care than White peers: report

Xinhua) 09:41, March 10, 2022

NEW YORK, March 9 (Xinhua) -- A new research showed that residents at Black and Hispanic nursing homes are less likely to receive palliative care than their White peers, U.S. News reported Tuesday.

The report quoted the study with first author Leah Estrada, a PhD candidate in the Columbia University School of Nursing, as saying that "nursing home racial disparities are pervasive."

"Black and Hispanic residents tend to reside in segregated, Medicaid-dependent, financially strained nursing homes," she added.

