Home>>
Black, Hispanic nursing home residents receive less palliative care than White peers: report
(Xinhua) 09:41, March 10, 2022
People are seen on Times Square in New York, the United States, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
NEW YORK, March 9 (Xinhua) -- A new research showed that residents at Black and Hispanic nursing homes are less likely to receive palliative care than their White peers, U.S. News reported Tuesday.
The report quoted the study with first author Leah Estrada, a PhD candidate in the Columbia University School of Nursing, as saying that "nursing home racial disparities are pervasive."
"Black and Hispanic residents tend to reside in segregated, Medicaid-dependent, financially strained nursing homes," she added.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia urges U.S. to explain purpose of biological labs in Ukraine
- U.S. spreading disinformation about China on Ukraine for own benefit
- U.S. launches trial to study allergic reactions to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
- 6 teens charged with drive-by school shooting in U.S. midwest
- Racial disparities remain in U.S. physics graduates: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.