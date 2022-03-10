China sends first batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

(Global Times) 09:30, March 10, 2022

The Red Cross Society of China sent a batch of emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine on March 9, 2022. Photo: from Beijing Daily

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Red Cross Society of China had sent a batch of emergency humanitarian aid, including food and daily necessities, to Ukraine at its request.

According to spokesperson Zhao Lijian, supplies worth 5 million yuan ($790,000) left Beijing on Wednesday and will be delivered to the Red Cross Society of Ukraine as soon as possible in a proper way.

The batch of relief supplies includes 1,000 family kits that contain blankets, damp-proof mats, towels, cutlery, buckets and flashlights, and they will help homeless people in Ukraine affected by the escalating crisis, the Red Cross Society of China told media.

The association said it would continuously follow the situation in Ukraine, focus on local humanitarian needs, and do its best to provide aid. The humanitarian aid package is China's first batch of aid to Ukraine amid the crisis, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

China's humanitarian aid shipment came after Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Ministry Wang Yi's promise on Monday at a press conference on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing. Wang said China will continue to make efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis, and the Red Cross Society of China will ship humanitarian relief as soon as possible.

Wang also proposed a six-point initiative to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Wang said that the humanitarian action process should comply with the principles of justice and neutrality without politicizing it; pay full attention to homeless people in Ukraine and make proper arrangements for them; effectively protect civilians from secondary humanitarian disasters; ensure the smooth and safe launch of humanitarian aid activities including a quick, safe and barrier-free humanitarian access; ensure the safety of foreigners in Ukraine by allowing and helping them to go back to their own countries; and support the UN to coordinate in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)