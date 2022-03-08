Ceremonial event held at monastery in Tibet

Xinhua) 08:28, March 08, 2022

A monk performs ritual prayers during a ceremonial event at Tashilumpo Monastery in Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 7, 2022. A ceremonial event was held at the monastery on Monday. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Monks set up a pole wrapped with prayer flags onto it during a ceremonial event at Tashilumpo Monastery in Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 7, 2022. A ceremonial event was held at the monastery on Monday. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Monks set up a pole wrapped with prayer flags onto it during a ceremonial event at Tashilumpo Monastery in Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 7, 2022. A ceremonial event was held at the monastery on Monday. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Monks set up a pole wrapped with prayer flags onto it during a ceremonial event at Tashilumpo Monastery in Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 7, 2022. A ceremonial event was held at the monastery on Monday. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Monks throw zanba, a traditional Tibetan staple food made of roasted barley flour, into the sky to pray for good weather during a ceremonial event at Tashilumpo Monastery in Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 7, 2022. A ceremonial event was held at the monastery on Monday. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Monks set up a pole wrapped with prayer flags onto it during a ceremonial event at Tashilumpo Monastery in Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 7, 2022. A ceremonial event was held at the monastery on Monday. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Monks set up a pole wrapped with prayer flags onto it during a ceremonial event at Tashilumpo Monastery in Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 7, 2022. A ceremonial event was held at the monastery on Monday. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows a pole wrapped with prayer flags standing at Tashilumpo Monastery in Xigaze City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A ceremonial event was held at the monastery on Monday. (Xinhua/Chogo)

