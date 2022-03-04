Tibetan New Year celebrated in northwest China's Yushu

Ecns.cn) 11:26, March 04, 2022

People dressed in traditional costumes celebrate the Tibetan New Year in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yushu in northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 3, 2022. The Tibetan New Year, a traditional festival of the Tibetan ethnic group, falls on Thursday this year. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

