Tibetan New Year celebrated in northwest China's Yushu
(Ecns.cn) 11:26, March 04, 2022
People dressed in traditional costumes celebrate the Tibetan New Year in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yushu in northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 3, 2022. The Tibetan New Year, a traditional festival of the Tibetan ethnic group, falls on Thursday this year. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
