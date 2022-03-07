IPC expert praises accessible facilities at Beijing Paralympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 08:48, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Sunday praised the accessible facilities at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games as "setting the bar".

At a press conference, Ileana Rodriguez, IPC accessibility expert, spoke highly of the accessible facilities at Beijing 2022 and took Alpine skiing as an example as it can be "very challenging".

"The team was super open," Rodriguez said. "They were able to work with us and actually make an amazing path for the media."

"I think you're going to feel pretty safe here because the mixed zone is probably one of the most accessible ones that I have ever seen in [Paralympic] Games before," said Rodriguez. "It is the second time I have said this publicly because I truly believe it."

Rodriguez said that the Beijing Games will not only leave a strong legacy, but also "a culture that is more open to have people with disabilities of being active and being part of the society."

"So I hope that the Paralympic Movement continues to do that same job not only here, but Beijing definitely is setting the bar for Milano Cortina," she added.

According to Liu Yumin, head of the Planning and Construction Department of Beijing 2022 organizing committee, the organizers aim to ensure the facilities and access are barrier-free for para-athletes based on their physical conditions and actual needs.

For example, barrier-free waxing rooms and cable lifts are set up at competition venues. There will also be simple and easy-to-understand accessibility signs and a standard repair room for wheelchair and prosthetics at the venues.

Vice chairman of the Beijing Disabled Persons' Federation Guo Xusheng introduced a team of 2,000 people, including seniors, people with disabilities and experts, went to the competition venues and other relating places to experience the accessibility of the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

