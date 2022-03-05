Home>>
China to make greater use of foreign investment
(Xinhua) 09:51, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will make greater use of foreign investment. It will see that the negative list for foreign investment is fully observed and ensure national treatment for all foreign-invested enterprises, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
