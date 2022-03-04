Soaring gas prices inflict blow on homeless people in U.S.: The Guardian

Xinhua) 10:10, March 04, 2022

A man refuels a cab at a gas station in New York, the United States, Feb. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

LONDON, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Homeless people in the United States had to grapple with rising gas prices as the economic fallout of the Ukrainian crisis rippled, The Guardian has reported.

Gas prices grew sharply in the past year and were expected to continue climbing as the ongoing crisis further disrupts oil supply, according to the British newspaper on Wednesday.

Citing the American Automobile Association, the newspaper said a gallon of gas cost an average of 3.6 U.S. dollars in the United States as of Tuesday, compared with 2.7 dollars one year ago.

The rising prices were "disproportionately hurting low-income Americans," the newspaper added.

Louie Vashiomiattii, who lived in the State of Washington, told the Guardian that he moved into his van about two months ago as he could not afford a new apartment.

"It's the most stressful thing I deal with every day," Vashiomiattii said. "I didn't realize how much gas would cost when I moved into my van."

He spends about 40 dollars a day on gas, with much of it used to keep warm through the winter, The Guardian said.

