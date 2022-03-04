U.S. police prepare for potential vehicle convoys affecting capital region traffic

Xinhua) 10:09, March 04, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. police said on Thursday that they are preparing for potential vehicle convoys "affecting traffic in and around the National Capital Region."

Virginia State Police posted on social media that they continue to monitor and prepare for potential convoys consisting of commercial and passenger vehicles.

The police described the situation as "still-fluid," adding that motorists can expect to see an increased patrol presence.

"These efforts are to mitigate the impact of additional traffic volume on already congested roadways and Northern Virginia communities," they noted.

The National Capital Region includes all of Washington, D.C. and parts of the states of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

A convoy of truckers is reportedly heading to the region in protest of COVID-19 restrictions and will arrive this weekend.

Fencing was recently reinstalled around the U.S. Capitol in light of "the possibility of demonstrations in the next couple of weeks," according to the Capitol Police.

The Pentagon last week authorized hundreds of unarmed National Guard members to be deployed in the U.S. capital to help police with traffic control.

Truckers held weeks-long protests in Canada against the nation's COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year by blocking city traffic and border crossings with the United States, prompting some Americans to organize similar demonstrations.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)